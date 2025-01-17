Code blue activated in Lansing starting Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — As snow and cold return to our neighborhoods, the City of Lansing has once again activated its Code Blue Extreme Weather Emergency Plan.
The policy runs from Saturday, January 17th at 6 p.m. until further notice.
Code Blue allows local shelters to increase capacity and operation hours.
Neighbors can get a free ride to the warming centers from the Lansing Fire and Police Departments and the CATA Bus System.
The following is a list of emergency cold weather shelters available through the Code Blue activation:
