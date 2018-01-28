Coast Guard rescues 2 who fell through ice on Saginaw Bay

CLEVELAND (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued two men who fell through the ice on Saginaw Bay.

It says in a news release that the two were returning to shore on an all- terrain vehicle after going ice fishing when the ATV broke through the ice and sank Saturday evening.

The men were able to climb onto the ice and one of them called the Coast Guard's Saginaw Bay station at about 8 p.m. to report what had happened.

While members of the station remained on the phone with the man, the Coast Guard worked with a cellphone service provider to determine the approximate location of the two men and it dispatched an air-boat to pick them up.