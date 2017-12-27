Coast Guard ice-breaking tug frees 1,000-foot freighter

9:37 AM, Dec 27, 2017

NEEBISH ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - A 1,000-foot (305-meter) freighter has been freed from ice off the eastern edge of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

MLive.com reports Wednesday that the James R. Barker was heading to Duluth, Minnesota, when it was stopped Tuesday near Neebish Island in the St. Marys River, southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

The Coast Guard's 140-foot (43-meter) Biscayne Bay ice-breaking tug was called in to help.

The freighter is owned by the Interlake Steamship Co.

 

