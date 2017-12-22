Coast Guard crews launch Operation Coal Shovel icebreaking

2:10 PM, Dec 22, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 18: Ice covers Lake Michigan on February 18, 2014 near Chicago, Illinois. This winters prolonged cold weather has caused more than 88 percent of the Great Lakes to be covered in ice which is near the record of 95% set in February 1979. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson
2014 Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) - U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard crews have kicked off Operation Coal Shovel icebreaking operations in parts of the Great Lakes.

The effort got going Friday. It encompasses southern Lake Huron, Lake St. Clair, the St. Clair River, Detroit River, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Coast Guard icebreakers from both countries work together to break ice in the waterways as conditions worsen throughout the winter. The Coast Guard also provides flood mitigation assistance as requested from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top