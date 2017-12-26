Coast Guard Aviation Association plans 2018 Michigan event

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The Coast Guard Aviation Association plans to hold its annual gathering next year in northern Michigan.

The fraternal organization's annual conference is known as the "roost" and is scheduled Sept. 6 to 9. It will be hosted by personnel from Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City. The association also has been known as the "Ancient Order of the Pterodactyl."

The event will include a golf tournament, tours of local wineries and an awards banquet honoring the accomplishments of Coast Guard aviation personnel.

Traverse City was selected in recognition of the air station's busy 2017 serving the Great Lakes region during the boating season. The Coast Guard says crews from the air station logged more than 1,000 flight hours during more than 150 search and rescue missions.