Coalition asks for Great Lakes funding

Right now a coalition of Great Lakes advocates are on their way to Washington to urge Congress for more money to clean up the Great Lakes.

They make the trip every year but this year is critical they say because President Donald Trump's proposed budget for the next fiscal year to the Great Lakes restoration initiative is $290 million less than the initiative usually receives.

Besides clean up, the coalition wants to see a strengthening of water infrastructure, better drinking water and sewage treatment systems, farm conservation programs and infrastructures to protect invasive species.