CMU under lockdown; students being escorted out by police

4:00pm - Police give an update on the shooting here.

AS OF 2:18 PM

FOX 47 has been able to confirm that the victims in Friday morning's shooting were the parents of James Erik Davis, Jr. His mother was 47-year-old Diva Davis, and his father, 48-year-old James Eric Davis, Sr. James Erik Jr. does have a sister in high school and an older brother.

Central Michigan University is still under a lock down; police are escorting students from their residences so they can leave for Spring Break, which officially begins on Monday.

12:23 PM

It has been confirmed that the two fatally shot were the parents of the shooter, James Davis Jr., a sophomore attending CMU. Davis is not from Michigan, his family is from Chicago. FOX 47 talked to Jiminez Allen, the Acting Police Chief for the Village of Bellwood and found out that James Eric Davis Sr. was a part-time police officer for the Village of Bellwood outside Chicago.

The police have released a photo of Davis and ask for help from the public. Anyone who sees him is asked not to confront him, but to call 911.

Michigan State Police have lent their helicopter, K9 units, and other emergency resources to CMU P.D. to help locate the shooter.

Davis was last seen running away from the scene in a northbound direction from the Towers.

FOX 47 camera crews have seen SWAT teams checking local houses and yards, as well as off-campus apartments looking for him.

Western Michigan was supposed to play CMU Friday night in basketball - that game has been postponed. Western Michigan Athletic Director, Kathy Beauregard, tweeted that the Broncos are safely locked into their hotel until further notice.

12:09 PM

CMU police announced that the shooter, James Eric Davis Jr., was in the hospital Thursday night. They said it was for a drug-related incident, maybe an overdose. He was released Friday morning.

FOX 47 talked to CMU Junior, Alyssa Jawor via phone. She told us that she was awakened by the robo-call sent to students by the police.

"It was really scary. I just kept thinking things like that don't happen here," Jawor said.

She has been locked down in her apartment all day, which is near Campbell dorms. She said when she looked out the window, that she could see police officers all around, searching the area. She said she also has heard several helicopters in the air. Jawor said it's been chaotic. "I started checking social media, texting people I know, people were texting me."

Jawor said its been unreal. "My apartments basically share a parking lot with the Towers."

10:43 AM

Central Michigan University police have confirmed that the two people fatally shot on campus Friday morning were not students. Police are saying they believe this was a domestic situation. They say there are no other injuries.

Friday morning in Mt. Pleasant, Central Michigan University police sent out an alert to students and faculty about shots fired on campus. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m.

FOX 47 has confirmed with members of the staff that this did happen and that the suspect involved in the incident is still at large.

Police have initiated "shelter in place" on campus.

The reports say that shots were fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. Campbell is a dormitory and is part of the Towers Complex off Broomfield Road.

Classes were cancelled for the rest of the day.

The City of Mt. Pleasant is reporting the suspect is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, 5' 10", 135 lbs and is 19-years-old. Davis is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing mustard-colored jeans and a blue hoodie. The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting "started from a domestic situation."

They also have all city buildings on lock down and are not accessible to the public, including McLaren Hospital, and Sacred Heart Academy is on lock down, along with other schools in the area. Mt. Pleasant is home to 27,000 people and 23,000 students attend CMU.