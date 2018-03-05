CMU shooting victim National Guard veteran

19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr. is under guard at a hospital, where he was taken following his arrest early Saturday.

CMU Police Chief Bill Yeagley says Davis Jr. appeared terrified Thursday morning when he told a residence hall officer that someone with a gun was, "out to hurt him."

He was taken to the hospital that day for what may have been a bad reaction to drugs, and the next day he is suspected of fatally shooting both his parents after they picked him up from the hospital.

We are starting to learn more information about the victims.

His father, James Davis Sr. had been a longtime member of the Illinois Army National Guard and served in the Iraq war.

According to a spokesman of the National Guard, he served in the Army National Guard for 24 years and was deployed to Iraq in 2003 when it first began.

He later was a National Guard recruiter.

At the time of his death, he was a part-time police officer in Bellwood, Illinois.

Davis Sr. had a lot of friends and was well liked within the National Guard Community.