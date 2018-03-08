CMU shooting suspect moved from hospital to jail

The teenager accused of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dorm was booked into the Isabella County Jail on Wednesday, according to online court records.

James Davis Jr. had been at a Mt. Pleasant hospital since he was captured early Saturday morning. Police say he was experiencing symptoms of hypothermia when he was taken into custody.

The 19 year old sparked a massive manhunt after allegedly shooting and killing his parents, James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis, at Campbell hall on Friday morning.

Davis Jr. was arraigned on two counts of open murder and one felony firearms charge on Tuesday. He is being held on $1,125,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for April 5th.