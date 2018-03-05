CMU shooting suspect expected to be arraigned Monday

Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened Friday after James Eric Davis Jr.'s parents picked him up from the hospital and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. University police Chief Bill Yeagley says the 19-year-old can be seen on video in the dorm's parking lot with the gun before he entered the residence hall where his parents were shot around 8:30 a.m. The gun was registered to his father.

Davis Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder and a weapons charge in the shootings of his father, Eric Davis Sr., and mother, Diva Davis.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday but sources say, he is still in the hospital.