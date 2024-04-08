Clouds on Eclipse Day? Here's the Cloud Coverage Forecast

LANSING, Mich. — April 8th marks the day of the Eclipse and we have been watching to see if any cloud cover will impede on our viewing of the event.

Following the band of rain that moves through Sunday night, we will have southerly flow behind it. Initially, we looked at the chance for a field of clouds to move into southern michigan due to this shift in flow. However, latest guidance is showing that during the Monday afternoon an area of clouds will move through Michigan but directed towards the Northeast. This includes the metro Detroit area.

Model guidance has improved our chance to see the eclipse with no cloud cover for the 3 PM hour. However, a few models have shown the area of clouds over our region during the event, but more focused on our southern neighborhoods such as Jackson and Hillsdale.

We will still be watching for any changes to the forecast. Make sure when viewing the Eclipse, to do so using approved glasses to prevent from any eye damage. The Eclipse Maximum will occur at 3:12 PM on Monday.

