Clinton Township Man Wins $25,000 a Year for Life Playing Lucky For Life

LANSING, Mich. - Persistence paid off for a Clinton Township man who won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

Robert Williams, 69, matched the five white balls drawn Jan. 8 – 01-03-15-22-28 – to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Diamond Dot Party Store, located at 20520 15 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

“I went to the store Tuesday morning to get my Daily 3 and Daily 4 tickets, and the owner told me they had sold a Lucky For Life winner,” said Williams. “The owner read the numbers off and I said: ‘That’s me!’ I recognized because the numbers are family birthdays I’ve been playing since the game began a few years ago.

“I went home and when I walked in the door I yelled: ‘Honey, we’re in the money! We hit Lucky For Life!’”

Williams visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. With his winnings, Williams plans to pay off his house, share with family members, and then save the rest.

“It feels great to know we can pay off the house and not worry about our finances any more,” Williams said.

For just $2 per play, Lucky For Life gives Lottery players a chance to win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash. To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life. Lucky For Life drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 10:35 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state.

