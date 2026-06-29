Clinton County crash kills one, injures two

CLINTON CO., Mich. — A two-car crash in Greenbush Township killed one person and seriously injured two others Sunday.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on US-127 near Maple Rapids Road around 4:15 p.m.

A 64-year-old man from Elsie was turning onto US-127 south when a car heading south, driven by a 51-year-old woman from the DeWitt area and carrying an 80-year-old man also from DeWitt, collided with his vehicle.

The man from Elsie died. The two people from DeWitt were seriously injured and transported to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.