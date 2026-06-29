Clinton County crash kills one, injures two

CLINTON CO., Mich. — A two-car crash in Greenbush Township killed one person and seriously injured two others Sunday.
Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on US-127 near Maple Rapids Road around 4:15 p.m.
A 64-year-old man from Elsie was turning onto US-127 south when a car heading south, driven by a 51-year-old woman from the DeWitt area and carrying an 80-year-old man also from DeWitt, collided with his vehicle.
The man from Elsie died. The two people from DeWitt were seriously injured and transported to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.
The crash remains under investigation.
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