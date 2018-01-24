Clinton Co. woman wins $2M Lotto 47 Jackpot

A local woman, who wants to remain anonymous, has won a large jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The player and her husband can't stop smiling...who can blame them?

They matched all six Lotto 47 numbers drawn January 17: 01-17-32-33-44-46. The winning ticket was purchased at a Quality Dairy at 10850 West M-21 in Fowler.

"My husband likes to play Mega Millions and Powerball, but I started playing Lotto 47 about a year ago because the odds of winning are better," said the player. "It really paid off for me!

She said, "I bought my ticket Wednesday afternoon at QD, and then checked it the next morning when I got to work. I was so shaky when I saw I matched all the numbers. I texted my husband to tell him the good news, and he couldn't believe me. It was all so surreal."

The woman, who is 40 years-old, claimed the jackpot on Wednesday. She chose to receive it in a one-time payment of $1.3 million instead of receiving annual payments for the full amount.

The family is planning to create family memories with the money and put the remainder into a retirement account.

"We are just regular people, so winning this kind of money is overwhelming. We're so thankful to have this and know that our financial future is secure," the player said.

Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.