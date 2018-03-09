Cleaning products might be as harmful as a pack of cigarettes

A new study suggests the toxic chemicals found in most cleaning products may be just as harmful as the ones found in cigarettes.

A spray here and there may have a dangerous impact on your respiratory system.

Researchers say regular use of house cleaners is just as harmful as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.

The study was published in a journal from the American Thoracic Society.

More than 6,000 men and women around the world were tracked for twenty years.

The women who used cleaning supplies daily either at home or at work, were linked to a sharp decline in lunch capacity.

The also had a higher risk of asthma.

It's unclear why the same trend was not seen in men.

But scientists suggest you ditch the sprays and clean using a cloth and water instead, or use products with safer disinfectants and organic ingredients like rubbing alcohol.