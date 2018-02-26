Clean Up Begins After Flooding

Those who were affected by flood waters are happy to be back in their homes, but as one problem slowly goes away, another seems to be approaching. News Ten's Marcus Dash spent the day with a local restoration team with a warning.. you never know what you could find while cleaning up after a flood.
"There could be snakes and rats and mice, but you gotta be really careful always with electrical hazard," said Lenny Mingus.
Once the water fully recedes away from the flooded areas, Lenny Mingus from Len's Cleaning & Restoration says people need to be ready to get their hands dirty.
"Getting mud out, a lot of manual labor, shoveling, scooping buckets, hauling out," said Mingus.
Mingus isn't kidding when he talks about manual labor. He says depending on how much the flood affected your home everything that was touched by the water has to come out in order for a proper clean up.
"All your contents, all your furnishings, everything that got damaged, and wet is going to have to come out," said Mingus.
Mingus says you have to be mindful of every nook and cranny that could have gotten wet in order to eliminate any chance of contamination.
"Behind walls, beneath floors, underneath floors, if there is basements, or crawl spaces, or things of that nature," said Mingus.
The average person usually isn't able to get rid of all of that unwanted water that has invaded their homes themselves. That's why people call Mingus' company.
"We bring in extraction equipment, if there is standing water we'll bring in pumps or pump trucks, and get the bulk of the water out," said Mingus.
Mingus says for those who are still waiting for the water to recede, to go get the protection gear you will need when it comes time to clean up time.
"Wear an organic respirator, if you are going to be splashing around, get a Tyvek suit, rubber boots, rubber gloves," said Mingus.