City of Lansing extends Code Blue emergency for extreme cold

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has activated the city's Code Blue weather plan due to forecasted extreme overnight cold temperatures. The emergency plan has been extended through 7 a.m. Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The Letts Community Center will serve as a warming center during overnight hours, operating from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night throughout the activation period.

The Code Blue plan allows local shelters to extend operating hours and temporarily increase capacity. It also enables Lansing Fire and Police departments to transport people needing assistance to local shelters. The CATA bus system will provide free rides to those who need transportation to warming centers or shelters.

During Code Blue activations, the Lansing Board of Water & Light suspends electric shut-offs due to non-payment.

The Department of Human Relations & Community Services has provided a comprehensive list of emergency cold weather shelters available during the Code Blue activation.

Weekday daytime locations include:

Advent House (743 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard)

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center (430 N. Larch Street)

City Rescue Mission - Women and Children (2216 S. Cedar Street)

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission (415 W. Kalamazoo Street)

Nighttime shelters operate at:

Holy Cross New Hope Community Center with walk-in intakes from 8 a.m. to midnight

Men's Shelter, City Rescue Mission

The Outreach Drop-In Center, City Rescue Mission

Union Missionary Baptist Church (families only, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Letts Community Center warming center (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Weekend shelter options mirror weekday availability with similar operating hours.

Additional warming locations:

Several city community centers and libraries also provide warming spaces during regular hours:

Foster Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Gier Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Schmidt Community Center (weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

CADL Downtown Library and South Lansing Library (varying hours)

CATA Transportation Center (weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Residents can call 211 for additional social service resources.

