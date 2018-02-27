Church service disruption could result in criminal charges

Fair
Criminal charges could be coming following a disruption at an East Lansing church on Sunday.It happened during the 11 a.m. mass at Saint Thomas Aquinas on Alton road.
Father Jerry Ploof says a man in the back of the church started shouting when he mentioned the topic of gun control in his sermon.
That caused panic among church goers, some people tell us they were worried the man may have had a weapon.
The East Lansing Police Department says he was not armed.
The man was not arrested, but police are still investigating.
