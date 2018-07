(WSYM) - Chuck E. Cheese's is calling out Build-A-Bear after their pay your age fiasco that left many waiting in long lines and ultimately, with no bears in hands.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the family entertainment franchise wrote "Didn’t get to Build A Bear? Come in on 7/13, pay your child’s age, and they will get 30 minutes of All You Can Play. Offer available Friday, 7/13 only in participating U.S. locations where Chuck E.’s Play Pass is available. (Maximum $9 for 30 minutes)"

