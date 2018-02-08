Chocolate walk in Old Town on Thursday

Cloudy / Windy
Valentine's Day is just under a week away but that's not stopping a local group from spreading the love, the love of chocolate that is.
The Old Town Commercial Association is hosting its 5th Annual Chocolate Walk on Thursday, February 8.
It takes place throughout the Old Town community from 3-7 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $25 in advance or $30 the day of and can be purchased at 1232 Turner St. in Lansing.
With a purchase of a ticket, each person will receive a two pound chocolate box to fill with delicious gourmet chocolates, a punch card, and a map of participating businesses.
During the event each chocolate connoisseur will follow the map provided and pick up a piece of gourmet chocolate from the businesses they visit.
At the end of the walk they will have 2lbs of varied gourmet chocolates to take home just in time for Valentine's Day.
There will also be a warming station at the Old Town Marquee where participants can stop in for some hot chocolate.