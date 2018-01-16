Chinese automaker GAC on track to enter US late in 2019

9:47 AM, Jan 16, 2018

DETROIT, MI-JANUARY 15: The new GAC Motor GA4 makes its debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show January 15, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,100 journalists from 61 countries attend the NAIAS each year. The show opens to the public January 20th and ends January 28th. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Chinese automaker GAC Motor says it's on track to enter the U.S. market in the fourth quarter of next year.

Company officials made the statement Monday as they introduced two models at the Detroit auto show that likely will come to the U.S.

At a packed press conference, GAC showed off a gull-wing compact electric SUV called the Enverge, which is still in the concept phase. The automaker says it will go over 370 miles on a single charge. Also unveiled was the GA4 midsize sedan that will go on sale in China later this month.

GAC sold just over 500,000 automobiles in China last year, up 37 percent from 2016.

The company says it is negotiating with partner Fiat Chrysler about possible distribution of vehicles.

