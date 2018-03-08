Child porn charges dropped against Mid-Michigan man

9:34 AM, Mar 8, 2018

Child pornography charges against a Jackson man have been dropped.

41-year-old Paul Ruggles Junior had been facing several charges, including child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

But a judge dismissed the charges Tuesday "without prejudice".

That means the charges can be reissued at a later date.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka says the charges were dropped so police can investigate Ruggles further.