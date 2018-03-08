Child porn charges dropped against Mid-Michigan man

Cloudy
Child pornography charges against a Jackson man have been dropped.
41-year-old Paul Ruggles Junior had been facing several charges, including child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.
But a judge dismissed the charges Tuesday "without prejudice".
That means the charges can be reissued at a later date.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka says the charges were dropped so police can investigate Ruggles further.