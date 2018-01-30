Child experts: Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app

Child development experts and advocates are urging Facebook to pull the plug on its new messaging app for kids under 13.

A group letter sent Tuesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that younger children aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy.

Facebook launched the free Messenger Kids app in December, pitching it as a way for children to chat with family members and friends while giving oversight to parents. The social media giant has said that it consulted with parenting experts.

But a group of 100 other childhood experts, advocates and parenting organizations is raising concerns. Led by the Boston-based Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, the group includes psychiatrists, pediatricians, educators and the children's music singer Raffi Cavoukian.