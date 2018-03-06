Chief Operating/Nursing Officer out amid infection concerns at Sparrow Carson

The Chief Operating/Nursing Officer at Sparrow Carson City is out of the job amid infection issues at the hospital.

Sparrow spokesman John Foren confirmed with FOX 47 that Barb McQuillan is no longer with Sparrow Carson.

The hospital is in jeopardy of losing medicare funding after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services determined it was not in compliance with infection control standards.

In a letter sent last month to the hospital, the CMS wrote that it received a December 12, 2017 allegation survey conducted by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (MDLRA). Based on a review of the MDLRA's findings, the Center determined the hospitals had significant infection control problems.

The letter states the problems could limit the hospital's capacity to render adequate care and ensure the health and safety of patients.

The hospital faces a proposed termination date of May 7, 2018, unless they take the appropriate steps to prove corrective action is being taken.

If CMS and the State find the plan of correction to be acceptable, the State will return, unannounced and prior to the proposed termination date, to verify that the hospital is in compliance with the Federal requirements.

Sparrow Hospital released this statement on the matter:

“Since February 13, 2018, when the Health System became aware of concerns at Sparrow Carson, we have initiated a comprehensive review of the reporting and documentation process at the Hospital. As that review is still underway and due to personnel and privacy restrictions, there aren’t further specific details we can share at this time. In the interim, we have quickly taken numerous action steps to ensure the highest patient safety and quality there, and to fully address items contained in our plan as submitted to CMS – including leadership changes and additional expertise of infection control practices led by the Health System’s Infection Control Officer. We remain focused on resolving this matter expediently and thoroughly, and are committed to the delivery of safe, high quality care and practices for our Carson patients, families and caregivers. As a system, Sparrow works tirelessly to ensure a culture that upholds the highest standards of patient care.“