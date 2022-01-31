Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

NEW YORK (AP) — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died.

Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.

They said she “embodied love and served others.”

Kryst was a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney.

She won the Miss USA pageant in May, 2019.

Kryst's win marked the first time three Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube