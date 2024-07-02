CHECK YOUR BILLS: Lansing property tax bills might be inaccurate

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - City of Lansing property taxes are due on Sept. 3, but officals say some bills are inaccurate.
According to a City of Lansing Facebook post, some of the mailed property tax bills are inaccurate due to a printing error. Accurate property taxes are available online.
If taxes are paid through escrow and your bill is watermarked "COPY," a corrected bill will arrive soon.
Residents can pay their property taxes online ahead of the Sept. 3 deadline.
