Check out Lansing's up to the minute plow map

For many in the area, the big dig-out continues after all of the weekend snow.

While the highways and some main roads are clear Monday morning, several side streets and city roads are not.

The Lansing Public Service Department is responsible for clearing snow and salting 444 city streets.

If you live in Lansing and haven't had your street plowed yet, you're not the only one.

This map is a live look at the City of Lansing's street plowing status.

The green represents areas already done, blue shows what is in progress, and the red has not been started.

The city's policy says that state trunk lines and major streets are the first priority followed by local streets - so it looks like a lot of work is still ahead.