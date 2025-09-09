Charlotte mayor declares 'Travis Hicks Day' to honor Fox 47 neighborhood reporter

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The city of Charlotte honored one of its own Monday night, declaring Sept. 8, 2025, as "Travis Hicks Day" in recognition of the Fox 47 neighborhood reporter's community coverage.

Mayor Tim Lewis signed the proclamation during the city council meeting Monday evening, crediting Hicks with building community trust and highlighting important local stories.

"I Tim Lewis the mayor of the city of Charlotte do hereby proclaim Monday September 8th, 2025 as 'Travis Hicks Day,'" Lewis said.

Hicks expressed his gratitude for the honor, emphasizing the collaborative nature of his work.

"Because you all do so much and so do the residents too. So to me it's not really a solo venture it's more so that it always takes a village. I'm humbled by this amazing honor," Hicks said.

City officials praised Hicks' integrity during the meeting before presenting him with a copy of the signed proclamation.

The proclamation highlights Fox 47's approach to neighborhood reporting, where journalists are not just covering stories from local areas but are active community members invested in the people and issues that matter most to neighbors.

