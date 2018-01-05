Charity quilt-a-thon in 30th year

A popular event is back for it's 30th year in East Lansing, it's the charity Quilt-A-Thon.

Country Stitches of East Lansing hosts the annual event from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 5th, and Saturday, January 6th.

"The Quilt-A-Thon is a great way to keep the holiday spirit alive year-round," said Ann Fuller, owner of Country Stitches.

Local volunteers will create quilts from quilting materials donated by local quilters along with Country Stitches for charities EVE, Loaves & Fishes, and Gateway Community Center.

"We are very proud of our volunteers who work very hard to help people in need," said Fuller.

The Quilt-A-Thon will also take place at Country Stitches located in Jackson on Friday, January 5th and Saturday, January 6th.

Quilts made at that location will be donated to the John George Home.

Individuals of all skill levels are needed to make this year's Quilt-A-Thon a success.

So if you want to participate you still can and volunteers don't even need to have experience in quilting.

Donations of 100% cotton fabric and polyester batting are also needed.

Country Stitches is Michigan's largest sewing machine dealer and specializes in the sale of sewing machines and quilting materials.

Country Stitches is located at 2200 Coolidge Road, one block east of US-127 at Lake Lansing Road, across from Meijer.