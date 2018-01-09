Charges dropped against owner of Lansing Party Bus

A Clinton County District Court judge has dismissed charges against Christopher Staggs, the owner of "LansingParty.com," at the request of prosecutors. The original charges were four counts of operating without insurance, all misdemeanors. Staggs plead not guilty.

The motion was approved Monday by Judge Michael Clarizio. Staggs had been charged with four counts of not having his buses insured.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a bus that used to be owned by "LansingParty.com." It was impounded for not having the proper paperwork. The bus was cited in October for not having insurance, leaving dozens of MSU students stranded at an apple orchard in St. Johns.

The 1987 MCI Pusher Bus has over 400,000 miles. The starting bid is $10,290. Clinton County Sheriff's Lt. Jeff Clarke says no bids have been made yet. Bids will be accepted until Thursday, January 11th at 1:00 pm. If no one bids at all, the bus will be turned over to the towing company, American Towing.

The bus may be seen during regular business hours at American Towing, 15890 South US 27, in Lansing.