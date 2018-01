The man accused in a string of sexual assaults in the city of Jackson in 1993 is no longer facing charges.

The statute of limitations is keeping prosecutors from moving forward in the case against Ozzie Worthey.

The 51 year old had been charged with five counts of kidnapping, in connection with five sexual assaults that happened in the summer and fall of 1993. The statute of limitations for kidnapping charges in Michigan is 10 years.

Worthey is currently in prison for a 2015 DUI Conviction.