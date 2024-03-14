Chance for Thunderstorms Continues Through Afternoon on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Rain and Lightning entered the Mid-Michigan area overnight on Wednesday into Thursday and we are now tracking the possibility of thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon.

For the past couple of days, we have been tracking a surface warm front that has been tracking north with southerly flow behind it. Aloft, we were also tracking sufficient westerly flow that would allow for updraft organization for possibilities of severe weather. As of this afternoon, the warm front looks to stall out around the Michigan/Indiana/Ohio border. Chances are still possible for isolated T-Storms, for our Neighborhoods south of the I-94 corridor. However, severity could be limited to gusty winds and possible hail due to some present instability ahead of the warm front.

Rain will also move through our Northern Neighborhoods as well through the afternoon that could be heavy at times. All of the precip chances are expected to end early this evening where winds will and become Northerly. This will aid in cold air advection that will cool our temperatures through the weekend.

