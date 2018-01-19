Chamber Music Society of Detroit launches new festival

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) - The Chamber Music Society of Detroit is launching a new festival to be staged on the Oakland University campus.

The organization's kicks off Oakland WinterFest on Friday with three days of concerts at the Rochester Hills school's Varner Recital Hall. The festival features the music of Brahms, Beethoven, Haydn, Dvorak, and Ives.

Artists include Trio Solisti, the Aeolus Quartet, soprano Ann Toomey, pianist Tian Tian and violist Yuri Gandelsman. They will appear in different combinations during the three concerts.

Tickets are available for individual concerts or as a discounted package. Varner Hall is located at the southeastern corner of Oakland's main campus.