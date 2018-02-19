Ceremonial puck drop held in honor of two teens killed in highway crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The sound of applause and hockey sticks hitting the ice-filled Munn Arena in East Lansing in honor of two teenage girls killed in a February highway crash.

A ceremonial puck drop was held in honor of Darian Locklear, a Junior at Brighton High School, and Julianna Ward-Brown, a Junior at Howell High School.

The ceremony was held before the MSU Women's Ice Hockey game against Aquinas College Sunday.

Locklear and Ward-Brown were traveling westbound on I-96 near Williamston Road in Ingham County's Wheatfield Township February 6 around 5:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle before entering the median. The vehicle rolled over multiple times and hit multiple trees.

Friends, family, and teammates were at the arena as the girls were honored.

“The hockey community is a very small community but it’s mighty,” said Kim Gallagher, organizer of the event. “It’s nice to see everyone come together for a good cause and support one another.”

Proceeds from the event will be used to help with Ward-Brown’s funeral expenses as well as the Darian Locklear Hockey Scholarship Memorial Fund.