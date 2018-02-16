Central Michigan U extends in-state tuition rates nationwide

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - Central Michigan University is extending in-state tuition rates to students from across the country.

The move this week by the Mount Pleasant school's Board of Trustees applies to undergraduate, graduate and doctoral rates for all U.S. residents. The university says it will increase its ability to recruit beyond state borders, mirroring its single-rate approach for online and satellite-location programs.

Steven Johnson, vice president for Enrollment and Student Service, says in a statement that all but about 15 percent of out-of-state students already receive the President's Award, a scholarship that applies in-state tuition rates to qualified applicants.