Catholic Church lobbyist concerned about sex abuse bill

Lobbyists for the Catholic Church in Michigan say they're concerned about a bill that would retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.
The legislation is included in a package supported by survivors of former USA Gymnastics and Michigan state doctor Larry Nassar. It would allow accusers to sue up until they turn 48.
No specifics were given about the concerns.
The catholic church has paid out more than three billion to settle clergy abuse in the US.