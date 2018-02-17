Catholic bishop holds service for 300 unclaimed remains

The unclaimed cremated remains of 300 people have been placed at a cemetery in the Flint area.

The boxes were found at Swanson Funeral Home after state regulators last summer shut it down due to poor conditions.

Some cremated remains had been stored for more than 30 years.

The Flint Journal says Roman Catholic Bishop Earl Boyea blessed each box with holy water Friday at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Flint Township. Boyea says each person deserves respect -- "and we are paying that respect."

Codie Lamb-Gilliam of Swartz Funeral Home says it's not uncommon to have unclaimed remains.

But she says the number found at Swanson Funeral Home was "unsettling."

The remains will be released if any family members step forward.