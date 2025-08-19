CATA Rydz expands service in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. — CATA is expanding its popular ride-sharing service with new late-night options and larger service zones.

The CATA Rydz program has been operating as a pilot since last fall.

Thanks to new grant funding, the service now offers late-night transit options between Lansing and Delta Township.

The expanded service aims to help transit-dependent residents access third-shift jobs and evening venues.

The Delta Township zone now extends north to Willow Highway and East to Portions of Creyts and Waverly Roads.

The Downtown Lansing zone has also grown to include Old Town and Extends East to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Riders must schedule late-night trips at least two hours in advance using the CATA Rydz app.

The service operates from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. seven days a week, with early morning weekend service also available.

