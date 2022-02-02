Watch
CATA routes expected to be on snow detour due to winter storm

Erica Murphy, WSYM
CATA Capital City Crosstown line
Posted at 7:28 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 07:37:54-05

LANSING, Mich. — Several CATA routes are expected to be on detour Wednesday as a winter storm passes over Mid-Michigan.

According to CATA's website, routes 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 22, 23, 24 and 26 will be on a snow detour.

To check updated routes and detours, visit https://www.cata.org/Routes-Schedules.

