A gun threat caused Carrollton Middle School to go on lockdown during their Valentine's Dance, according to WJRT.

The lockdown was a precaution, and no gun was found. Students were released to their parents around 7:00pm. A student informed school staff that they overheard a group of students say that someone had a gun.

The Carrollton Twp. Police responded to the scene, and parents were advised to pick up their kids. Police say that no threat was made.