Car thefts from leaving car running outside home

It might be legal now but it is still risky. That is, warming up your car in your driveway.

Michigan police are reminding drivers this Thursday to think twice before leaving your car running unattended in your driveway.

Police in Dearborn say they've received multiple reports of stolen vehicles because they were left running in just this week alone.

In June, Governor Rick Snyder signed a bill making it legal for drivers to leave their vehicles running unattended as long as the vehicle is on private property.

The measure was introduced after a Detroit area man was ticketed for $128 for leaving his car running unattended in his driveway during last year's winter.