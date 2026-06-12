Capital Region International Airport marks 100 years

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Region International Airport is celebrating a century of flight with a free Centennial Celebration on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the airport, 4100 Capital City Blvd. in Lansing.

An opening ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m., featuring remarks from former U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, State Sen. Sarah Anthony and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. The event and parking are free and open to the public.

Young aviation enthusiasts ages 8 to 17 will have the chance to take to the skies with free airplane rides hosted by Chapter 55 EAA-trained pilots. The flights are designed to spark interest in aviation careers. Seats are limited, weather permitting, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Reaching 100 years is a proud moment for our airport and everyone who relies on it,” said John Shaski, chairman of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “This airport has grown alongside our region for a century, serving as a gateway for travel and a cornerstone for local progress. We are proud to look back at our history and look forward to a bright future.”

The open house will include static airplane displays, high-tech drone trucks, airport emergency vehicles and a flight simulator provided by Eaton RESA. Visitors can enjoy music, play bingo, and browse a variety of vendor booths. Hourly drawings will offer voucher giveaways, with attendees having a chance to win up to $1,000 in flight vouchers.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 100 years of flight with our community,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “This event represents more than just a major milestone; it represents the long-lasting impact that the Capital Region International Airport has had within the community. Generating over $1 billion annually and supporting 1,000 on-site jobs, the airport remains a powerful engine for Mid-Michigan's economic growth.”

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.