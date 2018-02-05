Capital City Savages Takes Over Lansing

An all women's tackle football team is making big waves in Lansing as they display their skills in a male dominated sport. They are making their message loud and clear showing men that women are just as strong and savage as any man.

The team is gearing up for their game season which kicks of March 31, 2018. Right now they are looking for those interested in learning about the sport and coming to their practices to see what it's all about.

Capital City Savages Manager Courtney Vasquez says it's not just about playing football, but empowering women to know that they are all in this together, turning what many may think as a team, into a family that's focused on health and fitness no matter what age you may be.

The team plans on announcing their full game schedule very soon!