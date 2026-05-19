Capital Area Transportation Authority closed Memorial Day; paratransit office open limited hours

LANSING, Mich. — The Capital Area Transportation Authority will be closed Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day.

CATA MEMORIAL DAY

All bus and ride services will stop running for the holiday. Full routes and services will return to normal Tuesday, May 26.

The paratransit office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule future rides. Workers will not schedule same-day trips.

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