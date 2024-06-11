Capital Area Humane Society hosts free pet vaccine clinic

Video shows CAHS and the animals who came for free vaccines

Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing offers free vaccines to dogs and cats.

Petco Love donated vaccines to the clinic

(WSYM) Dogs and cats lined up out the door today for Capital Area Humane Society's (CAHS) free vaccine clinic.

CAHS Spay & Neuter Clinic in Lansing hosted the clinic fo first come first serve basis.

Dr. Jamie Morrison, a veterinarian at CAHS said approximately 100 vaccines will be given to cats and dogs today for the free clinic.

FOX47 News Cat waits in carrier outside of Capital Area Humane Society.

"Vaccination is super important so that we help prevent preventable diseases, like parvovirus,” said Dr. Morrison. “Parvovirus is a devastating illness that causes bloody diarrhea and death. So, by giving these vaccines, we help protect the animals in this community so that they can stay with their families."

The vaccines were available due to a partnership with Petco Love, who donated the medicine to the clinic through a grant.

Petco Love donated FVRCP vaccines for cats and DAPPv for dogs, both of which are disease and virus preventatives. CAHS provided free rabies vaccines as well.

“The turnout has been amazing today," said Dr. Morrison. "We have very very long lines and we are working very hard making sure all of the animals are getting water while they’re waiting outside in the sun and moving them through. So it’s really exciting to see this turnout.”

FOX47 News A line forms outside of CAHS Spay & Neuter Clinic.

Vaccines were available to animals of any age or breed.

CAHS Spay & Neuter Clinic will be hosting another event at 5919 S Cedar St in Lansing on Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

