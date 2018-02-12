Capital Area Airport sees increase in flyers in 2017

Capital Region International Airport (LAN) is crediting the new American Airlines service plus an increase in both domestic and international charter flight schedule for an increase in passengers during 2017.

384,383 passengers passed through the Lansing airport, which is 19.2% more than in 2016. This is also the highest number of passengers since 2014.

"We're pleased that after all the hard work to secure additional flights from LAN, the new service was greeted with such support by mid-Michigan travelers," says Wayne Sieloff, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority.

LAN also saw a 5.6 percent increase in 2017 air cargo traffic, with a total of 48.7 million pounds processed at the airport.

According to Sieloff, the statistics also highlight the importance of American Airlines' bid for federal approval to continue its nonstop daily service between LAN and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington D.C.

In 2016 American Airlines was granted a slot exemption at DCA that allows it to operate flights from LAN to DCA.

In January, American asked the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Adminstration to extend that slot exemption, providing the right to take off or land at DCA where operations are limited.

Last month LAN officials kicked off a campaign to rally local support for American's bid to continue LAN/DCA service.

Supporters of the plan are encouraged to submit letters to the FAA and USDOT.

You can find out more about how to make your voice heard by visiting FlyLansing.com/SupportAmerican.