Candidate wants Trustees replaced

A candidate for governor is getting behind a push to get rid of the entire MSU Board of Trustees.

Thanedar and his team are working to get students to sign a petition calling for a new board of trustees.

FOX 47 spoke with a number of students who signed the petition and they say they want to see a new MSU starting with new leadership.

FOX 47 also spoke with the MSU Rowing team, who met with trustees Monday. They said it was disappointing that all the trustees couldn't meet.

Thanedar told FOX 47 that the board is biased and new members are essential for a fair investigation.

There is some debate over whether or not Governor Rick Snyder has the authority to remove the trustees.

Friday his office told FOX 47 the governor is looking into what the state constitution allows. He is not taking any action at this time.