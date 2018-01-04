Cancer morality rates continue to drop

Cancer deaths continue to drop, thanks largely to fewer smokers.

The American Cancer Society reports that cancer morality fell to 26%, down nearly 2% from the previous year's estimate.

The decline is a trend that began in 1991.

Experts say steady reductions in cigarette smoking are a big reason, as well as advances in earlier detection and cancer treatments.

The deadliest cancers remain lung, colorectal, breast, and prostate.