A tornado warning was issued for Ionia County and Clinton County, both in south central Michigan, and the warning has been canceled.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning was issued until 10:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles northeast of Portland at 10:14 p.m. It was reported as moving east at 40 miles per hour. The storm was expected to be near St. Johns at around 10:30 p.m. DeWitt was also in the path of the tornadic thunderstorm.

When faced with a tornado warning, people are advised to go to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows during the storm. If someone is outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, they are advised to move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.

