Can an herbal supplement be a dangerous drug?

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Some use it to relieve pain or to treat opioid addictions...but others argue it's an addictive drug in its own right.

We're talking about Kratom, an herbal supplement that you can buy at drugstores in Michigan.

Corey Warren is the co-founder of Rising Recovery Community and a former drug user. He told FOX 47 that he knows first hand what its like to need a helping hand.

He deals with clients each day who have used Kratom and says that there isn't enough information about it and that it is too easily accessible, especially for those who have addictive personalities.

Corey Warren said, "For somebody to just be able to go buy as much as they want of this stuff, and they're obviously using this for recreational purposes...It's a little bit scary to think about."

Information on Kratom is limited, but it comes from tropical evergreen trees off the coast of Asia.

Kratom is currently banned in eight states but is still legal in Michigan, however, a new bill might change that.

Kratom is said to give its users a euphoric feeling, similar to narcotics, and help ease pains. For some, it is highly addictive.

